Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Down 5.8% – Here’s Why

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $87.59 and last traded at $89.76. Approximately 20,213,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 43,222,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Melius lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.76.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 8.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.83. The company has a market capitalization of $141.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 157,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,220,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $2,485,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

