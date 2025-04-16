Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 226.7% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $17.14. The company had a trading volume of 15,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,069. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.24. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The company has a market cap of $83.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

