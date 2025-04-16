New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL) Short Interest Update

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 204.5% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $20.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,057. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $23.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.01.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.4297 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

