Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Short Interest Update

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the March 15th total of 12,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc stock. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) by 195.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,132 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,145 shares during the quarter. Fourthstone LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Ohio Valley Banc worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ohio Valley Banc in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

Shares of OVBC stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,146. The firm has a market cap of $148.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ohio Valley Banc has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $32.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.96.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 12.37%.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

