Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

TEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

Shares of NYSE:TEX traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.75. The company had a trading volume of 328,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,195. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.40. Terex has a one year low of $31.53 and a one year high of $68.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terex will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andra Rush bought 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at $861,463.68. This represents a 6.03 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 83.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Terex by 88.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

