Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $405.00 to $393.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.06% from the stock’s previous close.

CRM has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.45.

NYSE CRM traded down $4.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,639,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,026,003. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $240.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other news, Director Oscar Munoz purchased 3,882 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $257.28 per share, for a total transaction of $998,760.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,967.04. The trade was a 48.76 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $216,646.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,361,054.76. This represents a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,439 shares of company stock worth $12,043,153. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 193,314 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $52,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.2% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 7,332 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in Salesforce by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 7,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

