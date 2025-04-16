Rep. Jefferson Shreve Purchases Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Target stock on March 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Target Trading Down 1.9 %

Target stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,626,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,567,549. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $169.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KGI Securities set a $132.00 price target on Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 55,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Target by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 234,492 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,699,000 after buying an additional 138,751 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $6,459,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of Target by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 17,977 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email editor@ballotpedia.org to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

