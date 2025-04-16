Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock Price

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TENB. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Tenable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Tenable Stock Performance

TENB stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.84. 358,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,088. Tenable has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $49.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -106.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenable will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tenable

In other news, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 6,681 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $254,946.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,523 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,517.68. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $53,049.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,482.96. The trade was a 3.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,128 shares of company stock worth $539,256 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,950,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 647.5% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,745,000 after purchasing an additional 918,235 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,947,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,234,000 after purchasing an additional 708,249 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,653,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 904.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 417,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 375,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

