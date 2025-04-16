Hunting’s (HTG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 600 ($7.94) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 131.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Hunting from GBX 490 ($6.48) to GBX 480 ($6.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hunting has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 518 ($6.86).

Get Hunting alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Hunting

Hunting Stock Down 0.6 %

Insider Transactions at Hunting

Shares of LON HTG traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 259 ($3.43). The company had a trading volume of 259,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,880. The stock has a market capitalization of £531.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Hunting has a 1-year low of GBX 245 ($3.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 465.37 ($6.16). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 299.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 315.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64.

In related news, insider Arthur James Johnson sold 470,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.90), for a total value of £1,388,774.45 ($1,837,975.71). 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hunting

(Get Free Report)

Hunting is a global precision engineering group, which provides quality-assured products and services for the energy, aviation, commercial space, defence, medical, and power generation sectors.

Our strong focus on quality assured products, supported by rigorous health and safety procedures, ensures we assist in the delivery of energy safely and it is also the basis of our standing in this critical, global industry.

Our intellectual property portfolio enables the Hunting Group to maintain a leading technology edge, so that energy projects are delivered quicker and at lower cost with minimal impact on the environment.

Our people are our most important asset.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.