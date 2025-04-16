Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given Buy Rating at DA Davidson

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $415.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $405.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.61.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $7.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $350.55. The stock had a trading volume of 321,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $358.37 and its 200 day moving average is $382.86. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $309.01 and a twelve month high of $460.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,429.12. This trade represents a 10.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 50.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 151.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.1% during the third quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rule One Partners LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $2,179,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.