Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Zeta Global from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Zeta Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Zeta Global from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

Zeta Global Trading Down 5.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

Shares of ZETA stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,913,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162,128. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,240,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,015,000 after purchasing an additional 293,583 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after buying an additional 268,710 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,544,000 after buying an additional 112,238 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at $2,444,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Zeta Global by 273.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 56,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

