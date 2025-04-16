Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 101.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Glaukos from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Glaukos from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Glaukos from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Glaukos from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Glaukos from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.17.

Shares of GKOS stock traded down $7.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.79. 951,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $77.91 and a 1 year high of $163.71. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.18.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.72 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $162,396.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,568.04. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomas Navratil sold 3,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $502,630.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,658,380.18. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 583.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Glaukos by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

