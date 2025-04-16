Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at B. Riley

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MIR. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Baird R W upgraded Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirion Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

MIR stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.68. The company had a trading volume of 671,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,505. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Mirion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.81.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mirion Technologies will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Mirion Technologies by 2,310.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Mirion Technologies by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,052,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Mirion Technologies by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 399,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after buying an additional 106,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

