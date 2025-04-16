Solar Stocks To Follow Today – April 16th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Vernova, Vistra, and NextEra Energy are the five Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks refer to shares of companies that are involved in the solar energy industry, including manufacturing solar panels, developing solar projects, and providing related technologies and services. These stocks offer investors exposure to the renewable energy sector, which is growing as the global demand for sustainable power sources increases. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded down $8.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.73. The stock had a trading volume of 47,166,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,754,162. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $280.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.03. The company has a market capitalization of $790.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.46, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded down $7.20 on Wednesday, hitting $520.97. 2,306,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,076,360. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $505.65 and a 200 day moving average of $477.01. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $395.66 and a twelve month high of $539.00.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV stock traded down $10.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,513. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.23. GE Vernova has a one year low of $128.25 and a one year high of $447.50.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of VST traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.09. 2,473,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,872,118. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. Vistra has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,738,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,792,970. The company has a market capitalization of $138.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

