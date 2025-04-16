First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 80,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the previous session’s volume of 26,167 shares.The stock last traded at $153.23 and had previously closed at $155.23.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.22 million, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Get First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 17,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 256.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Biotechnology index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US biotechnology stocks. FBT was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.