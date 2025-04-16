Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,374,070 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 1,188,879 shares.The stock last traded at $24.89 and had previously closed at $24.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upgraded Triumph Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Triumph Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Triumph Group

Triumph Group Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.20.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Triumph Group

In other Triumph Group news, CAO Jennifer H. Allen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,942.72. This represents a 40.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 3,263.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 20,235 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 191,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 29,093 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Triumph Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Triumph Group by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Group

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.