Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Stock Price Up 4.4% – Still a Buy?

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.16 and last traded at $8.11. Approximately 2,097,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 3,175,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Crescent Energy to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Crescent Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -69.57%.

In other news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 2,948,723 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $29,221,844.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Duginski bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $41,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 233,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,840.66. The trade was a 1.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 24,932 shares of company stock valued at $263,219. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 66,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Crescent Energy by 22.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 500,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 14,612 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 458.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 22,841 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Crescent Energy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 42,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

