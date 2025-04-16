iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.10 and last traded at $32.98, with a volume of 1275109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust Micro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 226,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 19,753 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 221,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 25,726 shares during the period.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Company Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

