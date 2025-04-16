Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE) Trading Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE – Get Free Report) fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02). 268,683 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 112,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).

Jade Road Investments Stock Down 27.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.22.

About Jade Road Investments

Jade Road (JADE) is committed to providing shareholders with attractive, uncorrelated, risk-adjusted long-term returns from a combination of realising sustainable capital growth and delivering dividend income.

The Company is focused on providing growth capital and financing to emerging and established Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) throughout Asia, well-diversified by national geographies, instruments and asset classes.

