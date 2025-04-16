Insider Buying: IDT Australia Limited (ASX:IDT) Insider Acquires 228,015 Shares of Stock

IDT Australia Limited (ASX:IDT – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Sam bought 228,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,801.50 ($14,431.33).

IDT Australia Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.06.

About IDT Australia

IDT Australia Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and finished dose form products in Australia and internationally. It offers analytical method development, stability chambers, chemistry and microbiology quality control laboratory, and quality assurance services.

