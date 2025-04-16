Insider Buying: IDT Australia Limited (ASX:IDT) Insider Acquires 228,015 Shares of Stock

IDT Australia Limited (ASX:IDT – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Sam bought 228,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,801.50 ($14,431.33).
IDT Australia Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $48.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.06.
About IDT Australia
