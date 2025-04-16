Symal Group Ltd (ASX:SYL) Insider Acquires A$50,025.00 in Stock

Symal Group Ltd (ASX:SYL – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Bartolo purchased 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.73 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of A$50,025.00 ($31,661.39).
Joseph Bartolo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 25th, Joseph Bartolo bought 50,000 shares of Symal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.00 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of A$100,150.00 ($63,386.08).
Symal Group Price Performance
Symal Group Company Profile
