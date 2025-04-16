SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW) Short Interest Update

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 111.4% from the March 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
ICUCW traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 13,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,400. SeaStar Medical has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.
