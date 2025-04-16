SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW) Short Interest Update

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 111.4% from the March 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

ICUCW traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 13,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,400. SeaStar Medical has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

