XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Down 5.1% – Time to Sell?

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.79 and last traded at $18.79. Approximately 2,074,373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 12,840,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XPEV. Nomura Securities upgraded XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $18.00 price objective on shares of XPeng and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of XPeng from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Daiwa America cut shares of XPeng from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.17. XPeng had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.11 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of XPeng by 508.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 237,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 198,619 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in XPeng by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. TMT General Partner Ltd raised its holdings in XPeng by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. TMT General Partner Ltd now owns 32,726,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,099,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340,907 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

