Short Interest in RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Increases By 112.7%

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 112.7% from the March 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

RENN Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN RCG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,894. RENN Fund has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $2.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42.

RENN Fund Company Profile

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

