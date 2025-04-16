Short Interest in RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Increases By 112.7%

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 112.7% from the March 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
RENN Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN RCG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,894. RENN Fund has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $2.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42.
RENN Fund Company Profile
