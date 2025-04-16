Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF) Short Interest Up 116.7% in March

Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Santander Bank Polska Price Performance

BKZHF stock remained flat at $45.48 during midday trading on Wednesday. Santander Bank Polska has a 12-month low of $45.48 and a 12-month high of $48.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.48.

About Santander Bank Polska

Featured Stories

Santander Bank Polska SA provides various banking products and services for individuals, small or medium-sized enterprises, corporate clients, and public sector institutions. It offers personal account, deposits and currencies, internet and mobile banking, and mobile contactless payments, and credit solutions.

