IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Stock Unloaded Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in IDACORP stock on March 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

IDACORP Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:IDA traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.62. 120,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.62 and its 200-day moving average is $111.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.70 and a 12-month high of $121.81.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $398.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IDACORP from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of IDACORP from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 0.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in IDACORP by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 832 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Further Reading

