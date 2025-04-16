Promising Biotech Stocks To Watch Today – April 16th

AbbVie, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ICON Public, Cencora, and argenx are the seven Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of companies in the biotechnology sector that focus on developing innovative products and therapies in areas such as healthcare, agriculture, and environmental science. These stocks tend to be volatile due to the high risks and uncertainties in research, regulatory approvals, and market adoption, but they also offer the potential for significant returns if groundbreaking discoveries or treatments reach the market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,882,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,950,801. The firm has a market cap of $306.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.59 and a 200-day moving average of $188.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $153.58 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $441.99. 645,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,444. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $505.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $536.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $166.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $409.85 and a 12-month high of $627.88.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $2.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,440,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,534. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.73. Danaher has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $8.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $492.49. 363,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,102. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $126.47 billion, a PE ratio of -223.86, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $485.37 and a 200 day moving average of $464.76. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $377.85 and a 1 year high of $519.88.

ICON Public (ICLR)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $146.28. 710,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,083. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.61 and a 200-day moving average of $208.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $138.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.72.

Cencora (COR)

Cencora, Inc. sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Shares of NYSE:COR traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.53. 237,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,742. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.84. The firm has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. Cencora has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $296.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92.

argenx (ARGX)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $11.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $593.44. The company had a trading volume of 92,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -674.37 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $605.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $604.95. argenx has a one year low of $352.77 and a one year high of $678.21.

