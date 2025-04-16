WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 130.77% from the company’s previous close.

WELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ventum Financial dropped their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.08.

Shares of WELL traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$3.90. 1,660,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,318. The firm has a market capitalization of C$974.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.02. WELL Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$3.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.56.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.

