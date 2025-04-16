CAE (TSE:CAE) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America raised shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.95.

TSE:CAE traded down C$0.51 on Wednesday, reaching C$32.23. The stock had a trading volume of 145,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,353. CAE has a 12-month low of C$22.28 and a 12-month high of C$39.17. The company has a market cap of C$10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.04, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company’s training solutions are provided through products and services.

