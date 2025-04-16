TD Securities Has Lowered Expectations for Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Stock Price

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.80% from the stock’s previous close.

ESI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Ensign Energy Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

TSE ESI traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$1.91. 108,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,212. The firm has a market cap of C$352.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$1.73 and a 1-year high of C$3.52.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Director Cary A. Moomjian Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.97 per share, with a total value of C$29,694.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 50,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.17 per share, with a total value of C$108,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 80,000 shares of company stock worth $179,329. 44.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

