Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Stock Price

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$49.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.73.

Rogers Communications stock traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$34.95. 711,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.73. The firm has a market cap of C$14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.62. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$32.42 and a 1 year high of C$56.55.

Rogers is the largest wireless service provider in Canada, with its more than 10 million subscribers equating to one third of the total Canadian market. Rogers’ wireless business accounted for 60% of the company’s total sales in 2021 and has increasingly provided a bigger portion of total company sales over the last several years.

