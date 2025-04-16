Best Entertainment Stocks To Research – April 16th

Alibaba Group, Walt Disney, Verizon Communications, Arista Networks, and Target are the five Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are equity shares in companies that produce, distribute, or market entertainment content and services, such as movies, television shows, music, and digital media. These stocks provide investors with exposure to industries influenced by media trends, technological advancement, and evolving consumer preferences in the entertainment landscape. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded down $4.63 on Wednesday, hitting $107.65. 9,633,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,543,368. The company has a market capitalization of $255.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.74. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $148.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,656,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,970,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $118.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Shares of VZ traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.17. 7,024,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,120,843. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04. The stock has a market cap of $185.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VZ

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

NYSE ANET traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $72.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,373,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,104,981. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.81. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $133.58. The stock has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.75. 2,641,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,562,477. Target has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $169.09. The company has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Read More