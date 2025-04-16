Finer Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Stenger Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $2,158,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,774,000. Finward Bancorp acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $1,554,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delaney Dennis R grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 40,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $153.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.10. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $169.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $62,928.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,357,552.70. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,994.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,645.88. This represents a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

