Best Solar Stocks To Follow Today – April 13th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and NextEra Energy are the three Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks refer to shares in companies that are involved in producing, installing, or supporting solar energy technologies. These companies may manufacture solar panels, provide solar energy systems, or develop innovative storage and inverter technologies. Investors often turn to solar stocks to tap into the growing renewable energy trend and the global push for cleaner, sustainable power sources. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.96. The stock had a trading volume of 128,603,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,877,966. The firm has a market cap of $810.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.09. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $8.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $523.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,222,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,050. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $503.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $395.66 and a 1 year high of $539.00.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,853,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,823,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.89 and a 200-day moving average of $73.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $135.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $86.10.

