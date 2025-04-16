Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $5,032,910,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $2,212,546,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 21,394.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,039,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $793,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,372 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,251,142,000 after purchasing an additional 875,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Home Depot by 559.5% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,032,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $387,706,000 after purchasing an additional 875,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $353.61 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $372.94 and a 200 day moving average of $395.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.08.

Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

