Critical Survey: Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR) and Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH)

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) and Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Envoy Medical and Anteris Technologies Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envoy Medical -7,607.55% N/A -262.28% Anteris Technologies Global N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of Envoy Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 60.5% of Envoy Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envoy Medical $225,000.00 128.91 -$29.91 million ($1.41) -0.96 Anteris Technologies Global $2.71 million 36.54 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Envoy Medical and Anteris Technologies Global”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Anteris Technologies Global has higher revenue and earnings than Envoy Medical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Envoy Medical and Anteris Technologies Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envoy Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Anteris Technologies Global 0 0 4 0 3.00

Envoy Medical currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 561.76%. Anteris Technologies Global has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 500.00%. Given Envoy Medical’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Envoy Medical is more favorable than Anteris Technologies Global.

About Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical, Inc., a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc. in September 2023. Envoy Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

About Anteris Technologies Global

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

