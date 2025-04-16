40,000 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Bought by Advent Capital Management DE

Advent Capital Management DE purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,844,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 27,856 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 77,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,247,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,633,000 after buying an additional 1,970,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.54.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of C stock opened at $64.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.22 and a 200-day moving average of $70.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $121.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $4,864,872.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,084,112.51. This trade represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $1,225,276.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,277.80. This represents a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,149. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

