Traders Buy Large Volume of Transocean Put Options (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 37,975 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 125% compared to the average daily volume of 16,878 put options.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Transocean from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lowered Transocean from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SEB Equity Research set a $2.80 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.59.

Shares of RIG stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.21. 28,628,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,903,432. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.29. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.28 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. Analysts predict that Transocean will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $49,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,135.43. The trade was a 5.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in Transocean by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Transocean by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its position in Transocean by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 28,155 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Transocean by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 32,651 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

