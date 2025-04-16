Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Short Interest Down 47.8% in March

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Price Performance

Shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $17.86. The company had a trading volume of 664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 21,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $390,204.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,403,248 shares in the company, valued at $61,258,464. This trade represents a 0.64 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 32,858 shares of company stock worth $586,695. Insiders own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Company Profile

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, currently holds a portfolio of notes receivable. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships.

