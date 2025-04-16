Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Down 47.2% in March

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNYGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Terna stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.32. 11,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,117. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.21. Terna has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $28.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Terna in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Terna in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides electricity transmission and dispatching services in Italy, other Euro-area countries, and internationally. It operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. The company is involved in the design, construction, management, development, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems.

