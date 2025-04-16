Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 60,842 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 46,315 shares.The stock last traded at $78.94 and had previously closed at $77.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Esquire Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Esquire Financial from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Esquire Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.52.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Esquire Financial had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 19.93%. Equities analysts expect that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esquire Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Esquire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard T. Powers sold 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $124,134.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,149.03. This represents a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Selig Zises sold 20,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,522.59. This represents a 36.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esquire Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESQ. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 322.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Esquire Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

