Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Trading Up 10.2% – Here’s What Happened

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.29 and last traded at $10.56. 103,705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 651,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ameresco from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Baird R W lowered shares of Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $543.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $532.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jennifer L. Miller sold 40,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $842,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,758.50. This trade represents a 69.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $231,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 978,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,071,974.26. This represents a 2.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 80,808 shares of company stock worth $785,274 and sold 40,085 shares worth $843,378. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its holdings in Ameresco by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ameresco by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 132.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

