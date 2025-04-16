IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 60,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 71,703 shares.The stock last traded at $18.65 and had previously closed at $17.21.

IperionX Stock Up 11.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 13.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average is $24.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IperionX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of IperionX by 479.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IperionX during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,305,000. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in IperionX during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IperionX in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of IperionX by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IperionX

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

