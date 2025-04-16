Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Stock Price Up 5.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) shot up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.77 and last traded at $18.30. 2,446,227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 5,228,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.1245 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is an increase from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,312,235 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,193,000 after acquiring an additional 171,282 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,635,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,635,000 after buying an additional 982,740 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,229,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,599,913 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after acquiring an additional 171,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth $11,903,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

