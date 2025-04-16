Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Trading 4.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $135.81 and last traded at $132.03. 189,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 701,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.64.

Repligen Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.72 and its 200-day moving average is $146.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -257.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Repligen had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $167.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.58 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other Repligen news, Director Margaret Pax purchased 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $150.69 per share, with a total value of $37,672.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,169.67. This trade represents a 31.53 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Repligen by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 99.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 10.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 129,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 289.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

