Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) Trading Down 6.4% – What’s Next?

Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.86. 413,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,663,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

Several research firms have weighed in on PONY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Pony AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pony AI in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pony AI in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.60 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pony AI during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pony AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pony AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pony AI by 38.0% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 100,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 27,538 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pony AI during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000.

Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

