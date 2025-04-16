Insider Selling: Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARI) Senior Officer Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ashley Baker sold 12,000 shares of Aris Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total value of C$12,120.00.
Ashley Baker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 20th, Ashley Baker sold 10,000 shares of Aris Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$65,000.00.
- On Friday, January 24th, Ashley Baker sold 18,882 shares of Aris Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.33, for a total value of C$100,641.06.
