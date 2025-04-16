Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 465 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,902 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.6% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $976.28 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,064.50. The firm has a market cap of $417.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $957.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $887.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Arete Research raised shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.31.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total value of $23,360,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,933.10. The trade was a 98.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total transaction of $100,259,088.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,700,583. This represents a 88.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 274,312 shares of company stock valued at $267,919,297. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

