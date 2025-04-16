Robot Consulting Co., Ltd. (LAWR) Plans to Raise $19 Million in April 24th IPO

Robot Consulting Co., Ltd. (LAWR) plans to raise $19 million in an IPO on Thursday, April 24th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 3,800,000 shares at $4.00-$6.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Robot Consulting Co., Ltd. generated $6 million in revenue and had a net loss of $4.7 million. The company has a market-cap of $229.8 million.

D. Boral Capital (ex-EF Hutton) served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Robot Consulting Co., Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in Japan) We offer Labor Robot, our cloud human resource management system, which we launched in September 2022. With Labor Robot, our customers can keep track of employee attendance as well as sales orders. There were 483 Labor Robot users, asÂ March 31, 2024. Note: Net loss and revenue are in U.S. dollars (converted from the Japanese yen) for the 12 months that ended Sept. 30, 2024. (Note: Robot Consulting Co., Ltd. increased its IPO’s size to 3.75 million American Depositary Shares (ADS) – up from 2.5 million shares –Â and kept the price range at $4.00 to $6.00 – to raise $18.75 million, according to an F-1/A filing dated April 14, 2025. Background: Robot Consulting Co., Ltd. is offering 2.5 million American Depositary Shares (ADS) at a price range of $4.00 to $6.00 to raise $12.5 million, according to its F-1/A filing. The company is also known asÂ Kabushiki Kaisha Robot Consulting.)Â “.

Robot Consulting Co., Ltd. was founded in 2020 and has 10 employees. The company is located at Le Graciel Building 2, 6th Floor 5-22-6 Shinbashi, Minato Ward Tokyo, 105-0005, Japan and can be reached via phone at +81 3-6280-5477 or on the web at https://robotconsulting.net/.

