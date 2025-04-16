Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Short Interest Up 300.0% in March

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,666. The firm has a market cap of $118.69 million, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.34. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $103.54 and a 52 week high of $150.72.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.
