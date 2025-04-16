Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Short Interest Up 300.0% in March

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCIGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,666. The firm has a market cap of $118.69 million, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.34. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $103.54 and a 52 week high of $150.72.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

