Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Short Interest Up 300.0% in March

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,666. The firm has a market cap of $118.69 million, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.34. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $103.54 and a 52 week high of $150.72.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

